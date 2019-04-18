Mueller report live: Pelosi, Schumer call for Mueller to testify as William Barr prepares for news conference

After intense scrutiny and fevered anticipation, the Justice Department is expected to released a redacted version of special counsel Robert S. Mueller's report on the Russia investigation today. Atty. Gen. William Barr has scheduled a 9:30 a.m. EDT press conference.
The report is nearly 400 pages, and we'll be sharing highlights, providing analysis and collecting reactions here.
Pelosi and Schumer are calling for Mueller to testify before Congress
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called on Thursday for Robert Mueller to publicly testify before Congress.
“We believe the only way to begin restoring public trust in the handling of the Special Counsel’s investigation is for Special Counsel Mueller himself to provide public testimony in the House and Senate as soon as possible,” they said in a released statement.
What are we waiting to learn?
Why didn’t Mueller reach a conclusion on whether President Trump obstructed justice? What evidence of obstruction did Mueller find? Why did Mueller give up on interviewing Trump?
The secrecy around special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s long investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election has extended to his final report. Here are some of the key questions we still have>>
The biggest indictments, guilty pleas and dramas in the Russia investigation
Here are the milestones that have shaped the investigation — and rattled the White House. See the timeline>>
Mueller finds no Trump-Russia conspiracy but doesn’t ‘exonerate’ Trump on obstruction
In a four-page letter based on Robert Mueller’s final report, Atty. Gen. William P. Barr told Congress on March 24 that the special counsel did not find evidence that President Trump or his campaign conspired with Russians during the 2016 election.
Mueller did not determine whether Trump obstructed justice, which was another focus of the investigation, yet he concluded that the evidence “does not exonerate” the president, Barr wrote in his letter to lawmakers.
The attorney general, however, decided the facts don’t show Trump committed a crime by trying to interfere with the Russia probe, a judgment that Democrats have fiercely contested and that has fueled their efforts to see Mueller’s full report. Read the story>>
Chris Megerian
Read Atty. Gen. William P. Barr’s summary of the Mueller’s conclusions
The Russia investigation is over, but Russian meddling in elections isn’t
Robert Mueller’s report was an arduous task, but the truly hard part will be ensuring the Russians aren’t able to pull the same blueprint off the shelf and use it in future campaigns.
A review of court filings and independent studies, as well as interviews with experts, shows that no one should expect that the end of Mueller’s work means an end to Russian political meddling. Read the story>>