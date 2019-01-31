California Sens. Feinstein and Harris oppose Trump's 9th Circuit nominees

Bress was named to fill the 9th Circuit spot Trump had originally tagged for Patrick J. Bumatay, then the assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of California. After California's senators raised concerns about Bumatay’s lack of experience, Trump instead nominated him for a position on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California. Neither senator has raised concerns about his nomination to the lower court, nor about the four other California district court nominations Trump made Wednesday.