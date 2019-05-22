Inquiry fails to identify person in blackface photo from Virginia governor’s yearbook

The heat for Northam to resign significantly lessened after scandal enveloped his potential successors. Two women publicly accused Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of sexual assault, which he denies. And state Atty. Gen. Mark Herring admitted he'd also worn blackface in college, just days after he too called on Northam to resign. Both Fairfax and Herring also resisted calls for their own resignations. And other politicians around the South soon had their own explaining to do over yearbook images taken long ago.