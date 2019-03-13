Paul Manafort faces up to 10 years in second sentencing

Paul Manafort, President Trump’s former campaign chairman, could see his prison term extended by 10 years Wednesday at his second sentencing for crimes prosecuted by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III in the Russia investigation.
Manafort was sentenced last week to nearly four years in prison by U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III. The sentence was widely criticized as lenient since Manafort, 69, was convicted in August of eight charges of bank fraud and tax evasion after a trial in Alexandria, Va.
U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson is overseeing a related case in Washington, D.C., where Manafort pleaded guilty to two charges of conspiracy. She could add up to a decade of prison time for the former top Trump campaign official.
Jackson, who ordered Manafort to jail in June for reaching out to potential witnesses in his case, may view Manafort’s crimes more harshly than Ellis, who said the veteran Republican consultant had led an “otherwise blameless life” because he had no prior criminal record.
Another light sentence would be seen as a slap at Mueller’s investigation, which has indicted or brought charges against 34 people. Manafort is the only defendant who has gone to trial so far.
All the charges against Manafort stem from his efforts to hide tens of millions of dollars in income from his political consulting for Ukraine’s former pro-Russian government, and his subsequent efforts to support a lavish lifestyle back home.
He used offshore banks and phony companies to avoid paying $6 million in federal taxes, and then obtained fraudulent bank loans as part of a criminal scheme that prosecutors said extended through the 2016 campaign.
Manafort’s lawyers rejected an offer by prosecutors to combine the two cases against him, so he faced one trial in Virginia and another in Washington.
After he was convicted in Virginia, he pleaded guilty in Jackson’s court in September to avoid a second trial and agreed to cooperate with Mueller’s prosecutors as they gathered evidence. But the plea deal fell apart when prosecutors accused him of continuing to lie during about 50 hours of interviews.
Jackson ended up agreeing with prosecutors that Manafort lied about, among other things, his conversations with Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian-born business associate who allegedly has ties to the Kremlin’s spy services.
Mueller’s team did not recommend a specific prison sentence before Wednesday’s hearing, but their sentencing memo said “for over a decade, Manafort repeatedly and brazenly violated the law” and urged the judge to “take into account the gravity of this conduct.”
Prosecutors said Mueller’s actions show “a hardened adherence to committing crimes and lack of remorse,” citing his attempts to obstruct justice and his lies even after they had negotiated a plea agreement.
Manafort's lawyers described the prosecutors’ language as over the top.
“This case is not about murder, drug cartels, organized crime, the Madoff Ponzi scheme or the collapse of Enron,” they wrote in their own memo.
"There is no reason to believe that a sentence of years in prison is necessary to prevent him from committing further crimes,” the defense team wrote. “He poses no risk to the public."