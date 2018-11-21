Chief Justice John Roberts denounces Trump's criticism of a federal jurist as an 'Obama judge'

Though Roberts did not name the president in his statement, which was given to the Associated Press after it sought a reaction to Trump’s comments, his pointed response was an unprecedented act for a chief justice who has headed the third branch of government alongside three presidents — Republican George W. Bush, who named him in 2005, Democrat Barack Obama and now Trump. Roberts has remained mostly mute as Trump repeatedly has attacked courts and judges, and Roberts personally, since before Trump became a candidate for president.