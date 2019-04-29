Advertisement

Rod Rosenstein submits letter of resignation to Trump

By Associated Press
Apr 29, 2019 | 2:50 PM
Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein has submitted a letter of resignation to President Trump. It's effective May 11. (Jacquelyn Martin / AP)

Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein has submitted a letter of resignation to President Trump.

It’s effective May 11.

His departure ends a nearly two-year run defined by his appointment of a special counsel to investigate connections between the Trump campaign and Russia.

The departure had been expected since the confirmation of William P. Barr as attorney general.

Rosenstein intended to leave in mid-March but stayed on a little longer for the completion of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s Russia investigation. Mueller submitted his report to the Justice Department last month. Rosenstein and Barr concluded that Trump did not obstruct justice.

Rosenstein, who appointed Mueller in 2017 following the recusal of Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions, had overseen his team’s work for much of the last two years and defended his investigation.

