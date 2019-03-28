No longer a political winner: Silicon Valley is a minefield for 2020 hopefuls

“Silicon Valley is feeling itself under the spotlight in a negative way for the first time” since the dot-com bubble of the late 1990s, said Maria Salamanca, a venture capitalist and Democratic activist who helped launch Swing Left, one of the most successful new fundraising platforms for progressives. Yet at this early stage in the campaign, she said, tech leaders are not so much panicked as looking to sort out “candidates who are attacking tech because it is a hot talking point versus candidates bringing the appropriate amount of attention to issues of concern to everyone.”