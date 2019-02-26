Supreme Court will look at whether a cross is promotion of religion or war memorial

For example, the court could rule narrowly that the Peace Cross can remain because it has stood for nearly a century and because it was erected as a war memorial. Advocates of this approach cited Breyer’s 2005 opinion in the two cases involving the Ten Commandments. He said officials would violate the 1st Amendment if they put up new religious displays, but this does not require ripping up old granite monuments or tearing down faded murals in courthouses. High above the Supreme Court’s courtroom are marble friezes of great lawmakers of ancient history, including a depiction of Moses holding a tablet with the commandments.