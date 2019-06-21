Supreme Court says property owners can go directly to federal court over local restrictions

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority gave a major boost to property rights Friday, ruling that owners may go directly to federal court and seek compensation for a “taking” of their land.
The 5-4 decision overturned a 1985 precedent that said property owners may not sue in federal court until they had sought and been denied compensation from local officials.
At issue is the 5th Amendment, which says “private property [shall not] be taken for public use, without just compensation.”
Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., speaking for the court, said that giving property owners a right to sue is a crucial step to “restoring taking claims to the full-fledged constitutional status the framers envisioned when they included the clause among the other protections in the Bill of Rights.”
Friday’s ruling arose from a Pennsylvania woman’s complaint that people were walking across her property to visit a burial site. But the strongest impact is likely to be felt in California.
California has strict regulations for development in its cities and along the coast, and property owners have repeatedly claimed that these regulations and other zoning rules have the effect of taking their property for the public benefit.
Friday’s decision in Knick vs. Township of Scott Pennsylvania says property owners may sue in federal court if they think their land is being taken.
Lawyers for the Pacific Legal Foundation, which represented Rose Knick, the Pennsylvania woman, hailed the ruling.
“This decision is a very long time coming for Rose and other property owners who have had federal courtroom doors slammed shut in their faces whenever they seek compensation for a governmental taking of their private property,” said attorney Dave Breemer. “The court’s decision sends a message that constitutionally based property rights deserve federal protection just like other rights... Property owners now have access to the federal courts when they seek to protect their federal property rights from overreaching government.”
Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito Jr., Neil M. Gorsuch and Brett M Kavanaugh joined with Roberts to form the majority.
In dissent, Justice Elena Kagan faulted the court for overturning a long-standing precedent. She said the ruling will “channel a mass of quintessentially local cases involving complex state-law issues into federal courts.” Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen G. Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor agreed.