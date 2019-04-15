On tax day, most Americans don’t feel new law made them better off

Democratic primary standing

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders lead the Democratic field nationwide, according to the latest USC-Dornsife/Los Angeles Times poll. The order was similar whether voters were asked to name a favorite or shown a list to choose from.

Poll surveyed 2,196 potential Democratic primary voters. Results have a margin of error of 2 percentage points in either direction.

Source: USC-Dornsife/Los Angeles Times poll