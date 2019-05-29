President Trump discourages Roy Moore from a 2020 U.S. Senate run

Alabama Republican Roy Moore is insisting he can win a Senate rematch in 2020, and says he won't be influenced by President Trump's tweets urging him not to try.
Trump backed Moore in 2017 but he tweeted Wednesday that Moore "cannot win" this time.
Moore responded in an Associated Press interview Wednesday, saying "everybody knows" he can win. He's blaming establishment Republicans in Washington for trying to keep him out of the Senate.
Moore says Trump's tweets won't influence his decision as his weighs whether to enter the 2020 race. He's still planning to announce his decision in June.
The former chief justice on Alabama's Supreme Court lost the 2017 race to Democrat Doug Jones amid accusations of sexual misconduct.