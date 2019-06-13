Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Trump’s press secretary, is stepping down

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, one of the most visible faces of the Trump administration, plans to leave her job at the end of the month, Trump tweeted Thursday.
Sanders, 36, has been with Trump since the campaign. She was initially hired as deputy press secretary and elevated to the top job in July 2017, after her predecessor, Sean Spicer, left.
Sanders came under frequent attack for defending Trump’s repeated falsehoods and misleading the press.
Her credibility took a serious blow after she admitted to special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s office that her public assertions that many FBI workers had expressed support for Trump’s firing of former FBI director James B. Comey were fabricated. She called them a “slip of the tongue.”
She has not held a formal press briefing in 94 days, a modern record. Her job has also been made difficult by Trump’s propensity for making his own announcements, including her departure.
“After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas,” Trump tweeted Thursday. “She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas - she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!”