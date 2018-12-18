Trump’s post-massacre proposals for school safety are light on gun control

A school safety report released early Tuesday by the White House, the product of a commission created in the aftermath of the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., is likely to disappoint advocates who hoped President Trump would consider tougher gun control measures.
The report makes nearly 100 recommendations, including the president’s idea that generated much controversy at the time -- arming more teachers and other school personnel — but avoids gun-purchasing policies.
Other proposals, which depend mostly on school districts and state and local governments to put into place, call for easing the barriers to committing potentially dangerous people involuntarily and urging the media to avoid naming suspects in mass shootings or showing their photographs excessively, to limit the notoriety that some perpetrators are believed to crave.
Trump is scheduled to meet with the group on Tuesday afternoon.
The report is also bound to draw new controversy for recommending an end to Obama administration policies that were intended to protect minority students from disproportionate punishments compared with their white counterparts. None of the perpetrators of recent years’ school massacres have been minority students.
“We cannot keep children safe by only looking at one aspect,” said Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who was chosen by Trump to head the commission and previewed the recommendations with reporters Tuesday in a conference call.
She emphasized that the report does “not impose one-size-fits-all solutions for everyone everywhere” because “local problems need local solutions.”
But many students in Parkland, who have become vocal advocates after the shooting that left 17 students and staff members dead, had been lobbying for more federal action restricting gun ownership.
The report’s lone recommendation on that subject is to expand the ability of law enforcement agencies to impose temporary restrictions on access to firearms for those deemed to be at extreme risk of becoming a danger to themselves and others.
Absent were Trump’s suggestions in a televised meeting with massacre survivors in February of possible federal policies raising the age requirement for buying an assault rifle from 18 to 21 and requiring more stringent mental health checks for firearms purchasers.
The president, despite frequent calls to change gun laws, has largely stuck with the National Rifle Assn.’s agenda after promising during the election that he would be the greatest champion of the 2nd Amendment to ever serve in the White House.