Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, under cloud of scandal, forced out

For weeks, he fed speculation about Chief of Staff John F. Kelly's uncertain fate before telling reporters last Saturday that Kelly was leaving at year's end. Trump finally announced Friday that Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney would take on the job indefinitely, serving as "acting" chief of staff, but without any plans for a successor. That brought an end to a six-day stretch during which two of Trump's top choices to replace Kelly backed out at the last minute.