How California’s big plans to address housing affordability crashed

In response, Chiu and Bonta began to chip away at their bills. First, they agreed that their plans would expire in 2030, and the rent cap wouldn’t cover apartments built in the previous 10 years, among other changes. Then Chiu agreed to raise the rent cap to 7% plus inflation and to make the policy expire in five years. And finally, on Wednesday, just days before a legislative deadline for the bill to advance, Chiu agreed to speed up the rent cap’s expiration to three years.