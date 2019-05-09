Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to double spending on homelessness — to $1 billion

Insisting that a fiscally responsible state government can also aid those in need, Gov. Gavin Newsom sent California lawmakers a revised budget Thursday that builds on his earlier efforts to address poverty and homelessness while forecasting the largest tax revenue windfall in state history.
That windfall, Newsom said, will trigger the first-ever payment into a special cash reserve fund for schools and community colleges — a $389-million deposit stashed away specifically for education needs during a future recession. He also wants to increase spending on helping the homeless, raising the total state investment this upcoming budget year to $1 billion.
“This budget fortifies California’s fiscal position while making long-sighted investments to increase affordability for California families,” Newsom said.
The governor’s overall spending plan, a $213.5-billion blueprint for the fiscal year that begins in July, offers a sprinkling of new ideas and cash to the budget he initially proposed just after taking office in January. Legislators now have until June 15 to send Newsom a final budget or forfeit their paychecks.
Those new proposals account for close to $4.5 billion in additional spending compared to Newsom’s earlier budget plan. He insisted on Thursday that those expenditures would not create unsustainable long-term commitments.
The centerpiece of the governor’s new spending, what he calls a “parents agenda” for low-income and middle-class families, was announced earlier in the week. It includes more than $130 million in new spending on child care for low-income families, funded largely by taxes collected on the sale of legalized marijuana.
But the Newsom administration revealed Thursday that it was backtracking on one high-profile part of the plan: A new sales tax exemption on the purchase of diapers and menstrual products. That exemption would last only two years, not five years as the administration originally stated two days ago. That reduces the value of the tax break to $114 million. It was not immediately clear why the information provided earlier in the week was incorrect.
Lawmakers earlier this year first proposed the spending commitments aimed at helping struggling families, and Newsom’s embrace of them could help pave the way toward striking a quick budget deal with legislative leaders.
One promise in Newsom’s January budget — a sweeping expansion of the state’s paid family leave program — remains a work in progress. While he has pledged to extend the current paid leave program for new parents and caregivers from six weeks to six months, the revised budget only provides enough money for an additional two weeks per parent. The governor said earlier this week that he remains committed to finding the money needed for a much broader expansion.
Newsom is proposing a mix of measures to help low-income Californians, but perhaps none is more ambitious than his call, reflected in the revised budget, to expand the size of the state's earned income tax credit to $1.2 billion — triple its current size and more than was proposed in January. If lawmakers approve the plan, those families with children would be eligible for a new $1,000 cash payment.
But Newsom’s latest budget plan does not include a more expensive request made by prominent Democratic legislators: fully expanding Medi-Cal, the state’s healthcare program for the poor, to those living in the U.S. illegally. As he did in January, his budget calls for adding coverage for 90,000 young adults, up to the age of 25, who don’t have legal immigration status — a more limited and less costly expansion.
A key component of the proposed budget would boost the state’s efforts to address the growing crisis of homelessness. Newsom's revised budget increases spending to combat homelessness by $150 million, bringing the total allocation in one-time spending to $1 billion — at least double what was spent this year. Of that amount, $650 million will be dedicated to grants for local governments and regional homelessness agencies to build emergency shelters, provide rental assistance and construct permanent housing, among other uses.
Overall, the state budget forecasts a historic amount of unexpected tax revenue — $21.5 billion in unrestricted windfall dollars along with an additional $3 billion to be set aside in the long-term “rainy day” reserve, bringing that tightly controlled fund to $16.5 billion. Newsom’s budget advisors believe the rules for that fund, ratified by voters in 2014, will require setting aside a $389-million reserve for K-12 schools and community colleges. Budget watchers hadn’t expected that law to kick in for at least another year.
Education groups are unlikely to voice support for Newsom’s pronouncement of a mandatory statewide school reserve fund. Districts across California have already found their operating budgets to be stretched tight and may question why their pressing financial needs aren’t getting more support — especially if the reserve money comes out of the minimum funding level promised to schools under state law, as it appears.
Newsom, who laid out an ambitious agenda on a variety of topics upon taking office four months ago, may soon take his ideas and accomplishments on the road. On Wednesday, his campaign team sent an email to supporters announcing a listening tour across California and citing the state’s efforts on healthcare, abortion rights and climate change.
“While Trump and Republicans in Washington make a mockery of our values and our government, we will provide a different kind of leadership,” Newsom said in the email.
Times staff writer Liam Dillon contributed to this report.