California housing crisis podcast: Why the Legislature blocked Senate Bill 50

Last week, a California legislative committee shelved Senate Bill 50, legislation aimed at dramatically increasing homebuilding near mass transit and in single-family neighborhoods across the state.
That the bill died before a vote on the floor of the state Senate was a surprise for a proposal that had attracted national attention as a way to address California’s housing-affordability crisis.
On this episode of “Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Podcast,” we drill down on what happened and the roles of Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge), Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins (D-San Diego) and Gov. Gavin Newsom in the bill’s demise.
Our guest is Brian Hanlon, the head of California YIMBY, a principal backer of SB 50.
“Gimme Shelter,” a biweekly podcast that looks at why it’s so expensive to live in California and what the state can do about it, features Liam Dillon, who covers housing affordability issues for the Los Angeles Times’ Sacramento bureau, and Matt Levin, data and housing reporter for CALmatters.
