California bill to add more housing in single-family neighborhoods blocked by lawmakers

A high-profile bill that would have increased home building near mass transit and in single-family neighborhoods across California has been killed for the year, ending a major battle over how to address the state’s housing affordability crisis that has attracted significant attention nationwide.
Senate Bill 50 by Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) would have allowed for four-to five-story apartment complexes near rail stations and four or more homes on land now zoned for only single-family homes across much of California.
But Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) announced at the beginning of the Senate Appropriations Committee hearing Thursday that Senate Bill 50 would not advance this year, meaning the bill would not be debated again until 2020.
Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), the bill’s author, said he was “deeply disappointed” in the decision, which he attributed to Portantino. Legislators can hold bills in appropriations committees without a public vote memorializing the decision.
“We need to do things differently when it comes to housing,” Wiener said in a statement following the decision. “We’re either serious about solving this crisis, or we aren’t. At some point, we will need to make the hard political choices necessary for California to have a bright housing future.”
This is a developing story.