California trails in regulating high-interest loans. This bill could finally rein them in

“Make no mistake, there are powerful forces arrayed against us,” Newsom said during his inauguration speech in January. “Not just politicians in Washington — but drug companies that gouge Californians with sky-high prices. A gun lobby willing to sacrifice the lives of our children to line their pockets. Polluters who threaten our coastline and payday lenders who target our most vulnerable. In other places, interests like these still have a tight grip on power. But here in California, we have the power to stand up to them — and we will.”