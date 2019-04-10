Who's responsible for DMV's voter registration problems? Lawmakers want answers

Lawmakers have focused much of their attention in recent weeks on other problems with the Department of Motor Vehicles, none more pressing than the long wait times that plagued the agency through last summer and continue to be a frustration to those who visit local DMV offices. Last month, a state audit concluded implementation of Real ID — the federal law requiring additional security before issuing driver licenses — was a key factor in the delays experienced by DMV customers. The rollout of the voter registration system, in documents reviewed by The Times, may have been impacted by the persistent problems with Real ID.