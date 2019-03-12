Gov. Gavin Newsom’s opposition to the death penalty appears destined for a test

Newsom, who is Catholic, said he has been doing a lot of “soul searching” in recent months. His late father, William Newsom, was also opposed to the death penalty, and the governor said they discussed the issue “ad nauseum.” In an interview with a University of California oral history project a decade ago, William Newsom, a former state appellate court justice, said he presided over three capital cases while he was a trial judge, and set aside the juries’ recommended death sentences in all of them.