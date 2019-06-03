California housing crisis podcast: Why the state’s big housing bills failed

After the failure of Senate Bill 50, a plan to increase housing density near mass transit and in neighborhoods zoned for single-family homes, other big-ticket California housing bills aimed to help renters at risk of eviction.
But those measures were blocked or significantly narrowed during a difficult stretch for housing legislation. What’s left standing is Assembly Bill 1482, which would cap annual rent hikes statewide at 7% plus inflation until 2023.
On this episode of “Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Podcast,” we explain why major housing measures have had trouble advancing in the Legislature. Our guests are Cesar Diaz, legislative director of the State Building & Construction Trades Council of California, and Dan Dunmoyer, the president and CEO of the California Building Industry Assn.
The pair discuss the fate of the housing bills, where labor and developers agree and disagree and the status of negotiations to add wage guarantees for construction workers in exchange for streamlining regulations to build.
“Gimme Shelter,” a biweekly podcast that looks at why it’s so expensive to live in California and what the state can do about it, features Liam Dillon, who covers housing affordability issues for the Los Angeles Times Sacramento bureau, and Matt Levin, data and housing reporter for CALmatters.
