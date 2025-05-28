-
-
-
- Share via
American universities have long feared that the Chinese government will restrict its country’s students from attending institutions that cross Beijing’s sensitive political lines.
Universities still fear that consequence today, but the most immediate threat is no longer posed by the Chinese government. Now, as the latest punishment meted out to the Trump administration’s preeminent academic scapegoat shows, it’s our own government posing the threat.
In a May 22 letter, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced she revoked Harvard University’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification, meaning the university’s thousands of international students must transfer immediately or lose their legal status. Harvard can no longer enroll future international students either.
Noem cited Harvard’s failure to hand over international student disciplinary records in response to a prior letter and, disturbingly, the Trump administration’s desire to “root out the evils of anti-Americanism” on campus. Among the most alarming demands in this latest missive was that Harvard supply all video of “any protest activity” by any international student within the last five years.
Harvard immediately sued Noem and her department and other agencies, rightfully calling the revocation “a blatant violation of the First Amendment,” and within hours a judge issued a temporary restraining order against the revocation.
“Let this serve as a warning to all universities and academic institutions across the country,” Noem wrote on X about the punishment. And on Tuesday, the administration halted interviews for all new student visas.
This is not how a free country treats its schools — or the international visitors who attend them.
Noem’s warning will, no doubt, be heard loud and clear. That’s because universities — which depend on international students’ tuition dollars — have already had reason to worry that they will lose access to international students for displeasing censorial government officials.
In 2010, Beijing revoked recognition of the University of Calgary’s accreditation in China, meaning Chinese students at the Canadian school suddenly risked paying for a degree worth little at home. The reason? The university’s granting of an honorary degree to the Dalai Lama the year before. “We have offended our Chinese partners by the very fact of bringing in the Dalai Lama, and we have work to resolve that issue,” a spokesperson said.
Beijing restored recognition over a year later, but many Chinese students had already left. Damage done.
Similarly, when UC San Diego hosted the Dalai Lama as commencement speaker in 2017, punishment followed. The China Scholarship Council suspended funding for academics intending to study at UCSD, and an article in the state media outlet Global Times recommended that Chinese authorities “not recognize diplomas or degree certificates issued by the university.”
This kind of direct punishment doesn’t happen very frequently. But the threat always exists, and it creates fear that administrators take into account when deciding how their universities operate.
American universities now must fear that they will suffer this penalty too, but at an even greater scale: revocation of access not just to students from China, but all international students. That’s a huge potential loss. At Harvard, for example, international students make up a whopping 27% of total enrollment.
Whether they publicly acknowledge it or not, university leaders probably are considering whether they need to adjust their behavior to avoid seeing international student tuition funds dry up.
Will our colleges and universities increase censorship and surveillance of international students? Avoid inviting commencement speakers disfavored by the Trump administration? Pressure academic departments against hiring any professors whose social media comments or areas of research will catch the eye of mercurial government officials?
And, equally disturbing, will they be willing to admit that they are now making these calculations at all? Unlike direct punishments by the Trump administration or Beijing, this chilling effect is likely to be largely invisible.
Harvard might be able to survive without international students’ tuition. But a vast number of other universities could not. The nation as a whole would feel their loss too: In the 2023-24 academic year, international students contributed a record-breaking $43.8 billion to the American economy.
And these students — who have uprooted their lives for the promise of what American education offers — are the ones who will suffer the most, as they experience weeks or months of panic and upheaval while being used as pawns in this campaign to punish higher ed.
If the Trump administration is seeking to root out “anti-Americanism,” it can begin by surveying its own behavior in recent months. Freedom of expression is one of our country’s most cherished values. Censorship, surveillance and punishment of government critics do not belong here.
Sarah McLaughlin is senior scholar on global expression at the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression and author of the forthcoming book “Authoritarians in the Academy: How the Internationalization of Higher Education and Borderless Censorship Threaten Free Speech.”
More to Read
Insights
L.A. Times Insights delivers AI-generated analysis on Voices content to offer all points of view. Insights does not appear on any news articles.
Viewpoint
Perspectives
The following AI-generated content is powered by Perplexity. The Los Angeles Times editorial staff does not create or edit the content.
Ideas expressed in the piece
- The article argues that the Trump administration’s revocation of Harvard’s SEVP certification represents a threat to academic freedom and institutional autonomy, with international students becoming “pawns” in a political campaign to punish universities[1]. It compares these actions to past Chinese government tactics, such as revoking accreditation for universities hosting the Dalai Lama, creating a chilling effect on academic decisions[1].
- Harvard’s lawsuit against the administration is framed as a defense of First Amendment rights, with the revocation criticized as “blatant” government overreach targeting protest activity and dissent[1]. The author warns that universities may self-censor to avoid losing international student tuition, which constitutes 27% of Harvard’s enrollment and contributes $43.8 billion annually to the U.S. economy[1].
- The piece condemns the administration’s demand for surveillance footage of international students’ protest activity as incompatible with free expression, warning of invisible self-censorship and economic harm to institutions reliant on foreign tuition[1].
Different views on the topic
- The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) asserts Harvard failed to comply with requests for records of foreign students’ involvement in “illegal and violent activities,” including alleged coordination with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and antisemitic harassment[1][3]. Secretary Noem argues SEVP certification is a privilege, not a right, and that Harvard endangered campus safety by permitting “anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators”[1][3].
- DHS claims the revocation aligns with efforts to ensure universities adhere to laws protecting students, citing concerns about foreign influence operations and paramilitary training linked to the CCP’s Uyghur genocide[1][3]. The administration positions its actions as accountability measures rather than censorship[1].
- Legal documents from Harvard’s lawsuit acknowledge the university provided requested records but dispute the government’s characterization of noncompliance, highlighting a lack of regulatory citations in the revocation notice[2][3]. Proponents of the policy argue it incentivizes transparency about foreign student conduct[1][3].
A cure for the common opinion
Get thought-provoking perspectives with our weekly newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.