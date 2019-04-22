California housing bill targeting wealthy cities could rezone nearly all of Palo Alto

Palo Alto could face dramatic changes under Wiener’s bill. The city would have to allow four- to five-story apartment complexes next to its two stops on the Caltrain line that runs from San Francisco to San Jose. And because Palo Alto’s single-family neighborhoods are largely home to high-income earners with college educations and are close to well-paying jobs and high-ranking public schools, the legislation would require the city to allow apartment construction in most of those areas as well.