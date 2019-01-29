Kim Kardashian West visits California Capitol for criminal justice reform

Kim Kardashian West made an appearance on the California Assembly floor on Monday in support of criminal justice reform, as state lawmakers unveiled a proposal they hope will restore the right to vote for people in the state on parole.
The reality star and entrepreneur has emerged as an advocate for rolling back tough sentencing laws and incarceration. Last year she persuaded President Trump to commute the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a grandmother who served more than 20 years in prison for a first-time, nonviolent cocaine-trafficking charge. It was an act for which Kardashian received praise from Johnson and criticism for her association with Trump.
A constitutional amendment introduced by Assemblyman Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) on Monday would create a 2020 ballot measure that would ask California voters to allow people on parole in the state to return to the polls.