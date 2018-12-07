Labor leader Laphonza Butler jumps to political consulting — and just maybe a Kamala Harris presidential campaign

Butler lives in Los Angeles with her partner, Neneki Lee and their 4-year old daughter Nylah. It’s a long way from where she grew up — tiny Magnolia, Miss. — as the youngest of three children. Her father, a small-business owner, was hobbled by heart disease for much of her childhood and died when Butler was 16. During his illness and afterward, her mother was largely the household’s sole provider, working as a classroom aide, a home care provider, a security guard and a bookkeeper, among other things, to keep the family afloat.