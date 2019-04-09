Doctors have blocked nurse practitioners from expanding care. Could that change?

Two previous bills by former state Sen. Ed Hernandez (D-West Covina) in 2013 and 2015 passed the Senate, only to fail in the Assembly. This year, the bills will start in the Assembly. AB 890 is expected to face its first hearing Tuesday in Asm the Assembly Business and Professions Committee, where Hernandez’s last attempt failed in 2015. Six lawmakers from that vote remain on the 20-member committee, only two of whom supported the previous effort.