William Alfred Newsom III, retired judge and father of Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom, dies at 84

“The thing I value most of my father is he is the exact same person to the stranger at the bar playing Liar's Dice as he is to King Juan Carlos in Spain," Newsom said in the interview last year. "It's really an extraordinary life that he's lived, amazing adventures and relationships, and he was one of the great old Irish storytellers. You could spend 10 hours listening to him. But there's an empathy and a connection that's universal to everybody, and a sense of service."