A Giants owner backs a Mississippi Republican. To some San Francisco fans, that's more than an error

So there was no small amount of anger and despair at the news that one of the Giants’ owners had, with his wife, donated a combined $5,400 to the election campaign of Mississippi Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith: a Republican candidate who joked of attending a public hanging in a state scarred by a history of lynching, who winked at the notion of voter suppression in a state that did so with lethal force and who proudly celebrated its treasonous Confederate past.