California probation chiefs brace for changes to the juvenile justice system

In Los Angeles, where a Times analysis found assaults on staff have increased in the last four years, the county Board of Supervisors has ordered L.A. County Probation Chief Terri McDonald to stop the use of pepper spray in juvenile halls and camps by the end of this year. And six L.A. County juvenile detention officers were charged with assault and child abuse earlier this month for using the substance on several teenage girls last year. Detention officers, citing a sharp rise in youth-on-staff assaults, have said they need the spray to maintain control.