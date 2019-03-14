After ballot failure, there’s a new bid to control what California landlords can charge tenants

In the wake of a failed bid to expand rent control at the ballot box, California Democratic lawmakers are introducing a host of new measures that aim to increase protections for tenants.
The bills, scheduled to be unveiled on Thursday morning, include efforts to prevent landlords statewide from spiking rents at a percentage above inflation and to let cities and counties restrict rents on more apartments than currently allowed.
The measures do not go as far as last year’s ballot measure that would have repealed California’s current limitations on rent control. Nearly six in 10 voters rejected that initiative after a more than $100-million campaign in which landlords dramatically outspent tenant groups.
Despite the defeat, Gov. Gavin Newsom and Democratic legislators have continued to voice support for helping tenants who might be vulnerable to eviction. About 9.5 million renters — more than half of California’s tenant population — are burdened by high rents, spending at least 30% of their income on housing costs, according to a UC Berkeley study.
“Here is my promise to you: Get me a good package on rent stability this year and I will sign it,” Newsom told legislators in his State of the State speech in January.
California’s rent control regime is governed by a state law called the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act. It prevents cities and counties from imposing rent control on single-family homes or apartments built after 1995, the year the law was passed, among other prohibitions. The law also froze rent control rules in cities such as Los Angeles that had policies before Costa-Hawkins was implemented.
Legislation scheduled to be introduced Thursday would make changes to Costa-Hawkins, not do away with it. Assembly Bill 36 from Richard Bloom of Santa Monica would allow cities and counties to impose rent control on single-family homes and apartments more than 10 years old — with exemptions for small landlords. Assembly Bill 1482 from David Chiu of San Francisco would prevent landlords from increasing annual rents at a to-be-determined percentage above inflation.
The Chiu bill is similar to a measure that passed earlier this year in Oregon that aims to prevent rent gouging. The Oregon effort, which blocks landlords from increasing rents more than 7% a year plus inflation in buildings older than 15 years, is the first rent cap to apply statewide in the country.
It’s unclear how tenant and landlord interests ultimately will receive the California measures.
During last year’s rent control campaign, UC Berkeley’s Terner Center for Housing Innovation advanced a plan that would have capped rents at inflation plus 5% and provided tax incentives for landlords. The Terner Center estimated the proposal would expand rent relief efforts to an additional 5 million units in the state. The California Apartment Assn. was friendly to the plan, but tenant organizations blasted it as not providing enough help for renters.
Now that the November initiative has failed, the positions could be reversed. Landlords have expressed little interest in major changes to Costa-Hawkins. But the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment, a key supporter of last year’s Proposition 10, and other low-income-housing advocates have endorsed Chiu’s new bill — although it does not yet specify the exact limits to rent increases landlords would face.
It’s also hard to tell how much the provisions in Chiu’s bill would affect renters. Josh Clark, an economist at the real estate website HotPads, analyzed how the restrictions in Oregon’s law might affect work in California. He determined that 15% of rent increases in the state last year were more than 7% above inflation, based on the properties that had been on the market in the company’s database. That figure likely overstates the effect of such a bill because it involves units that had a change in tenants, which would continue to be free from restrictions.
The law, Clark said, might have the perverse effect of giving landlords an incentive to hike rents in the short term if they’ll face restrictions on how much they can increase at one time.
“Landlords are going to be quicker to raise rents,” he said.
At the same time, he said, tenants might prefer more gradual increases.
“Maybe it’s better for the renter population to say, ‘I get rent increases for a couple years,’ instead of getting that letter in the mail that says. ‘I have to deal with getting a one-time 10% rent hike’,” Clark said.
Democrats are expected to announce two other tenant bills Thursday morning. Assembly Bill 1481 from Rob Bonta of Alameda would prevent tenants from being evicted without cause and Assembly Bill 724 from Buffy Wicks of Oakland would create a state registry of rental units. Lawmakers have until the end of May to pass all four bills in the Assembly before they can be sent to the state Senate.