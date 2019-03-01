Oregon is charting a new path on rent control. Will California and other states follow?

Yet in Oregon some key landlord groups stayed neutral on the new state law. One reason might be that anti-gouging laws target the most egregious rent hikes. The vast majority of property owners don’t jack up rents more than 10% a year. So on the one hand, the law shouldn’t be a major intrusion into most landlords’ business, but on the other, it also won’t suppress rents as much as tenant advocates would have liked. Anti-gouging laws aren’t the perfect answer to the dislocation crisis; they are a backstop to protect against exorbitant increases that can force people from their homes.