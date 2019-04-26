Californians want answers on high gas prices — but politicians rarely deliver

Newsom, who faces pressure from environmentalists to take a strong stand against the oil industry, asked energy officials to “help shed light” on the causes of the current price spike. He wants their analysis by May 15 — probably long enough for the same kind of survey that state analysts conducted in 2006. And yet the topic, if handled skillfully, could provide the governor and elected officials from both major parties an opportunity to speak directly to a broad cross-section of struggling Californians, from rural families to working-class drivers stuck on congested urban freeways. Demystifying the price of gasoline could pay political dividends for years to come.