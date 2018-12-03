One small change to California’s wildfire prevention law could spark a huge political fight in Sacramento

From a governing standpoint, the complicated changes brought about by the new law will take time to implement. Had SB 901 imposed a sweeping new regulatory system on utilities before 2019, it would have left PUC officials scrambling. And to take effect immediately, the bill would have likely required a supermajority vote in both houses — a perilous path in a tense election-year session of the Legislature. The 71-page law was already a tough sell, criticized for what some interest groups insisted was little more than a “bailout” to utility companies implicated in fires that blazed through Ventura, Napa and Sonoma counties in 2017.