California wiretapping law could expand after failed attempt to fire sheriff’s deputy

Arellano fought the county, arguing that the intercepted conversations should not have been allowed in the civil service administrative hearing that led to his dismissal because that disclosure was beyond the scope of the judicial order that authorized their use by sheriff’s department investigators. A judge and a three-person panel of the appellate court both agreed, and Arellano was reinstated. The sheriff’s department declined to give Arellano’s current status, referring the question to the California Public Records Act process, though he was on paid administrative leave for a time.