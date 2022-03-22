Live updates: Senators to grill Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

Expect to hear the name of this liberal group a lot at Jackson’s hearing today
Senate Republicans repeatedly name-checked “Demand Justice” on Monday, signaling that part of Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s strategy will be to press Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson into explaining why a progressive judicial advocacy group that supports Supreme Court expansion also backs her nomination.
The insinuation from Republicans is that Jackson must share the group’s liberal views, including on the concept of court-packing, which she declined to speak on in a private meeting with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). Republicans are also trying to pin down Jackson on whether she would be a judicial activist on the high court.
Demand Justice, an organization founded during the Trump administration, has poured $1 million into pro-Jackson advertising and pumped six figures into promoting her during her D.C. Circuit Court nomination last year. It hopes to one day rival the more powerful, established conservative advocacy groups like the Federalist Society.
Brian Fallon, Demand Justice’s executive director, told The Times in a recent interview that support for Jackson is part of the group’s larger push for professional diversity on the bench, rather than elevating the same types of corporate lawyers that Republicans and Democrats alike have done in the past.
And the organization took the high-profile mentions during the opening day of Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings in stride.“Every time you hear Republicans talk about us,” Demand Justice tweeted, “it’s just another reminder: they know they can’t win a debate about Judge Jackson’s extraordinary qualifications.”
What will Jackson say today? As little as possible
The guiding rule for Supreme Court nominees has been there is no penalty for saying too little and danger in saying too much.
Judge Robert Bork was famously defeated in 1987 after he tried to explain and defend his conservative views on abortion, civil rights and free speech. Ever since, nominees have refused to reveal their views on controversial issues.
In 1991, Justice Clarence Thomas told skeptical senators he had never discussed or debated Roe vs. Wade and had no preconceived view on abortion. That did not prevent him from voting to overturn Roe vs Wade during his first term on the court.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor told senators in 2009 she respected the right to bear arms in the 2nd Amendment and the individual right adopted by the court a year earlier. But when the issue returned in 2010, she voted to reject the individual right to a gun.
Look for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to follow this general approach. She can discuss legal controversies and explain what the court has said in the past, but without revealing whether she agrees or disagrees with those precedents. If, for example, a question touches on abortion or affirmative action, she can refuse to discuss the issue on the grounds it could come before her as a justice.
Watch live: Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation hearing, day 2
So what are Jackson’s chances of confirmation?
They are pretty good, considering the situation. Because Vice President Harris can break ties, Democrats are confident they can confirm Jackson as long as all the Democrats and the two independent senators who caucus with them vote in her favor.
It’s also possible that a couple of Republican senators might vote for Jackson, such as Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who both voted to confirm Jackson last year to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Neither of the senators have announced yet how they plan to vote.
Day 1 recap: Jackson vows to protect Constitution, be neutral
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden’s historic nominee to the Supreme Court, promised Monday that if confirmed to the Supreme Court, she would “defend the Constitution and the grand experiment of American democracy that has endured over these past 246 years.”
Democrats praised Jackson as a strong, experienced choice.
“Today’s a proud day for America,” Sen. Richard J. Durbin, chair of the Judiciary Committee, said in his opening statement. “Judge Jackson, I have no doubt that history will remember you as a justice who never stopped working to defend the Constitution.”
“This is a day of joy,” said New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker. “This has never happened before. This is a hopeful day. It shows the world the promise of a true democracy.”
“The men who wrote our founding documents never imagined you could be here,” said Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), describing himself as the “proud son of immigrants from Mexico. Your appearance here begins a new chapter in American history.”
Opening statements from Republicans skewed less toward Jackson’s record and view, and more toward criticizing their Democratic colleagues for their past handling and treatment of conservative nominees, such as Justices Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.