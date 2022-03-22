Live updates: Senators to grill Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden’s nominee to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen G. Breyer, begins two days of questioning before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

The 22 committee members will each have 30 minutes to ask questions. If there is a second round of questioning, each senator will have 20 minutes.

Jackson won’t be in the hearing room on Thursday, when legal experts and representatives of the American Bar Assn. testify on her legal record.

After the hearings conclude, the committee will vote on sending her nomination to the full Senate. Democrats hope to confirm Jackson by April 8, when they leave Washington for a two-week spring recess.

