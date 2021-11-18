Share
How online shopping is polluting California’s Inland Empire

In California’s Inland Empire, dozens of mega-warehouses for Amazon, UPS and other companies are choking the cities with traffic and air pollution. Some argue that the jobs warehouses provide aren’t worth the cost, while others say it’s online shopping that’s the real problem.

By Jackeline LunaVideo Journalist 
