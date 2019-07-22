Joe Biden announces criminal justice policy, addressing a potential weakness

Joe Biden moved to position himself as an advocate of criminal justice reform Tuesday, releasing a plan designed, in part, to offset his history of aligning with law-and-order social conservatives, which has complicated his pitch to today’s Democratic voters.

The plan Biden’s campaign unveiled for reforming the nation’s system of deterring and punishing criminals does not stand out as unique in a race where his rivals have already been campaigning on many of the same ideas.

Like much of the Democratic field, Biden would end the use of private prisons, shift focus from incarceration to prevention and eliminate racial disparities in sentencing.

But for Biden, the stakes are higher than for many of his rivals. He faces another Democratic debate next week where opponents may call him to account for supporting laws during his years in the Senate that critics say helped lead to the expansion of mass incarceration.

“He knows a number of people are going to try to weaponize his service in Congress against him,” said a senior Biden advisor who spoke before the plan was unveiled on the condition of anonymity.

“As he has noted, he didn’t get everything right. This plan is a true reflection of what he believes. He believes in opportunity, he believes in fairness.”

Some of the planks in the Biden proposal are ambitious. It would end cash bail altogether. The plan promises to “reform our pretrial system by putting in place, instead, a system that is fair and does not inject further discrimination or bias into the process.”

The plan also aims to end policies that lead to incarceration or the loss of a driver’s license for low-income defendants who don’t have the resources to pay fines.

In other areas, the plan is more modest than those of Biden’s rivals.

Most of the candidates are championing federal legalization of marijuana, for example. Biden takes a more measured approach. He advocates decriminalizing the drug and allowing states to legalize should they choose, but he stops short of calling for outright federal legalization.

“He very much believes we need more research to study the positive and negative impacts of cannabis use,” said another campaign official. “A lot of researchers will say… that there are a number of negative side effects of cannabis or side effects we don’t fully understand. But he is saying here nobody should be in jail because of cannabis use.”

The focal point of the Biden plan is an infusion of money for state and local governments to invest in prevention programs. Only states that eliminate mandatory minimum sentences for non-violent crimes and take other, similar, steps to reduce incarceration would be eligible to compete for the $20 billion in grant funding.

The proposal was inspired by the Brennan Center for Justice, a think tank many progressives look to for guidance on criminal justice reform.

The prevention focus includes a proposal to triple federal Title I education funds, which go to schools with a high percentage of low-income students, and an expansion of federal money to treat substance abuse.

Biden would push to eliminate the federal death penalty and create incentives to push states to also eliminate capital punishment. And Biden vows to use the president’s clemency power to release inmates facing unreasonably long prison sentences, as President Obama did.

“Some people would like to believe he never served as vice president to President Obama,” an aide said, stressing that the policies in the new Biden plan are very much in line with his agenda during the Obama era. As president, campaign aides said, Biden would resume the Obama-era use of Justice Department consent decrees to address misconduct by local police forces.

The plan also focuses heavily on juvenile justice reform, promising to invest $1 billion annually in it. Congress, Biden says, has woefully underfunded the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act, which helps protect the rights of child defendants.

Like other Democratic candidates, Biden takes aim at private prisons. During the Obama administration, the federal government launched an initiative to end its use of such facilities, which was rescinded by the Trump administration.

Biden vowed to restore that phase-out and ban the use of private detention centers for immigrants, which has become a rallying point for opposition to Trump’s immigration policies.