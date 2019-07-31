Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Celebrities take to Twitter with reactions to Democratic debates in Detroit

APphoto_Election 2020 Debate
From left, Sen. Michael Bennet, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, Sen. Cory Booker, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris, Andrew Yang and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.
(AP)
By Tina DauntStaff Writer 
July 31, 2019
6:39 PM
Many of politically active Hollywood’s usual suspects took to Twitter during both nights of the Democratic presidential debate this week to express amusement, outrage and support.

On Wednesday, some opined on the healthcare discussion, with California Sen. Kamala Harris and former Vice President Joe Biden clashing early on.

On Tuesday night, Sarah Silverman, Samantha Bee and others pointed to the progressive policy positions and combatively forthright style of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Seth MacFarlane inched closer to officially endorsing South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, while wondering if former Maryland Rep. John Delaney and Law and Order actor Dann Florek are actually the same person.

The Daily Show suggested that the meerkat was doing better in the polls than Delaney.

A few celebs offered up Marianne Williamson observations:

Alyssa Milano wants to see the Democrats address women’s rights:

Tina Daunt
Tina Daunt is a reporter covering the 2020 campaign for the Los Angeles Times.
