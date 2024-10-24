Advertisement
Politics

Beyoncé to appear with Kamala Harris in Houston on Friday

Beyonce tips her black Versace cowboy hat while accepting an award.
Beyonce, shown in April at an awards ceremony, will perform at a campaign rally for Kamala Harris.
(Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press)
Seema Mehta.
By Seema Mehta
Staff WriterFollow
Share via
  • Bruce Springsteen, Willie Nelson, Lizzo and Usher are all scheduled to perform at events in support of Harris.
  • Beyoncé is especially popular among Black and young people, two critical voting blocs.

Beyoncé will appear at a Kamala Harris rally on Friday in Houston, the latest in a series of A-list musicians hitting the campaign trail with the Democratic nominee, the Associated Press and other news outlets reported Thursday.

The singer, a Houston native whose song “Freedom” is frequently played at Harris events, has an enormous following, notably Black people and young people, two critical voting blocs in the November election. She has not officially endorsed Harris, but she did grant permission for Harris to use her song during campaign events.

Country singer Willie Nelson is also reportedly planning to attend the rally, during which Harris is expected to focus on reproductive rights and the aftermath of the Supreme Court ruling that overturned federal protection for access to abortion.

Advertisement

In the finals days of the 2024 election, Harris has been joined by a series of musicians as her campaign tries to encourage voters to cast their ballots early.

On Thursday, Harris will campaign in Georgia alongside former President Obama for their first joint campaign appearance. Bruce Springsteen is expected to perform. Other artists who have recently joined the Democratic nominee include Usher and Lizzo.

More to Read

PoliticsWorld & NationEntertainment & ArtsElection 2024Kamala Harris
Seema Mehta

Seema Mehta is a veteran political writer who is covering the 2024 presidential race as well as other state and national contests. She started at the Los Angeles Times in 1998, previously covered multiple presidential, state and local races, and completed a Knight-Wallace fellowship at the University of Michigan in 2019.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Politics

Advertisement
Advertisement