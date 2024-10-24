Beyoncé to appear with Kamala Harris in Houston on Friday
- Bruce Springsteen, Willie Nelson, Lizzo and Usher are all scheduled to perform at events in support of Harris.
- Beyoncé is especially popular among Black and young people, two critical voting blocs.
Beyoncé will appear at a Kamala Harris rally on Friday in Houston, the latest in a series of A-list musicians hitting the campaign trail with the Democratic nominee, the Associated Press and other news outlets reported Thursday.
The singer, a Houston native whose song “Freedom” is frequently played at Harris events, has an enormous following, notably Black people and young people, two critical voting blocs in the November election. She has not officially endorsed Harris, but she did grant permission for Harris to use her song during campaign events.
Country singer Willie Nelson is also reportedly planning to attend the rally, during which Harris is expected to focus on reproductive rights and the aftermath of the Supreme Court ruling that overturned federal protection for access to abortion.
In the finals days of the 2024 election, Harris has been joined by a series of musicians as her campaign tries to encourage voters to cast their ballots early.
On Thursday, Harris will campaign in Georgia alongside former President Obama for their first joint campaign appearance. Bruce Springsteen is expected to perform. Other artists who have recently joined the Democratic nominee include Usher and Lizzo.
