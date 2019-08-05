Borderline: Trump’s immigration crackdown

The olive waters of the Rio Grande and parched dirt of the American Southwest mark not only the international boundary between Mexico and the United States, but a stark division between an increasingly desperate and dangerous wait and a simple hope: to stay.
The Trump administration’s effort to restrict immigration reaches far beyond the border, upending decades of U.S. policy and transforming the region.
1As more Cubans arrive at the border, President Trump is pushing them back to Mexico and deporting them to Cuba despite railing against the government there.
3Lionel Ortega had worked as an engineer for nearly 40 years for the Venezuelan state oil company when he walked off the job last October, defying authorities who demanded he stay and oversee repairs to the crumbling infrastructure that is choking off the lifeblood of the country’s beleaguered government.