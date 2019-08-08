Equinox gym protest called in West Hollywood over owner’s fundraising for Trump

When news broke this week that the billionaire who owns the parent company of luxury gym Equinox and fitness company SoulCycle would be hosting a fundraiser for President Trump, the fitness community — and more specifically, the LGBTQ community — did not take to it kindly.

Calls for boycotts and gym membership cancellations spread online, and by Wednesday afternoon two West Hollywood residents had organized a protest at the gym’s Sunset Boulevard location for 4 p.m. Friday, the day of the fundraiser in New York.

Stephen Ross, founder and chairman of the Related Cos., parent company of Equinox and SoulCycle, is hosting the event to benefit Trump’s reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee. Ross, a real estate developer, also owns the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.

Ross and and his wife, jewelry designer Kara Ross, are holding a luncheon at their home in Southampton, N.Y., at which Trump is scheduled to appear; tickets are up to $250,000, according to the Washington Post , which first reported the event.

Both the luxury gym and indoor-cycling company have branded themselves as LGBTQ-friendly, and many people online expressed feeling a sense of betrayal at the news, citing the Trump administration policies that have negatively impacted the community, including the ban on transgender individuals in the military, and ending Obama-era healthcare and workplace protections for the transgender community. Others cited Trump’s rants against immigrants and people of color who have criticized him.

Equinox and SoulCycle quickly put out statements disavowing the fundraiser.

“Neither Equinox nor SoulCycle have anything to do with the event later this week and do not support it. As is consistent with our policies, no company profits are used to fund politicians,” Equinox said in a statement. “Mr. Ross is a passive investor and is not involved in the management of either business.”

Equinox customers were not buying it. Online, the reaction was swift. Actor Kirk Acevedo was one of many tweeting about canceling his membership and calling on his friends to do the same.

“Hey @Equinox I’ve been a member at Equinox for over 14years & I’m shocked 2 hear my membership dues are going to fund a President who is a racist,” he wrote . He followed it with another tweet, calling it the #EquinoxExodus.

Gonzalo Garcia, who organized the West Hollywood protest with his friend Adam Bass, said he is not a member of Equinox because of its high cost but wanted to take a stand. He said that as a gay man of color, he felt like he needed to act.

“If it’s just me and my friend Adam standing there with some signs, at least we’re going to do something,” Garcia, 39, said of the planned protest. “I don’t want to see [Trump] reelected for another four years. I don’t think we’ll be able to recover if he is.”

Garcia said his parents immigrated to the U.S. from Cuba in 1970, facing discrimination whenever they moved into neighborhoods that were majority white. That same discrimination against immigrants and people of color is still rampant today, and Garcia said Trump’s words have helped fuel it.

“We just cannot support a president that creates that rhetoric and tone in this country,” he said. “I’ve been angry and infuriated for a few years now, and it’s gotten to a point — it’s a tipping point for me where I have to do something.”

In recent years, aided by the reach of social media, customer backlash to news of companies financially supporting politicians has moved like fire, igniting outrage.

Fast-food chain In-N-Out caught some heat after it was reported that the company donated $25,000 to the California Republican Party last year. LGBTQ advocates have long expressed disapproval of fast-food company Chick-fil-A donating to anti-gay groups, which the company has said is inaccurate.

But it’s one thing for people to change one aspect of their eating habits and another to change their lifestyle based on the political beliefs of company executives, said Carrie Giddins Pergram, who teaches political communications and writing at American University.

“When it gets hard for people to make changes based on what they believe, I think people are less willing to do it,” she said.

Celebrities such as Billy Eichner and Chrissy Teigen tweeted Wednesday about canceling their memberships to Equinox , with Teigen inviting her followers to join her “at the library” to work out. Someone began an online petition that same day, urging Equinox to “end its support of Donald Trump.”

In a statement, Ross said he has always been “an active participant in the democratic process.”

“I have known Donald Trump for 40 years, and while we agree on some issues, we strongly disagree on many others and I have never been bashful about expressing my opinions,” the statement said.

“I have been and will continue to be an outspoken champion of racial equality, inclusion, diversity, public education and environmental sustainability, and I have and will continue to support leaders on both sides of the aisle to address these challenges.”

Ross is a longtime political donor to both Democrats and Republicans. Most recently, he donated thousands to the Republican National Committee; the Democratic Party of Virginia; candidates in New York, where his company is headquartered; and Florida, where the Miami Dolphins are based, according to Federal Election Commission data.

On Wednesday, Kenny Stills, a Dolphins receiver, tweeted about his team owner’s nonprofit organization Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality, or RISE, suggesting the businessman is a hypocrite. Stills zeroed in on the organization’s mission statement, which says that it “educates and empowers the sports community to eliminate racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations.”

“You can’t have a nonprofit with this mission statement then open your doors to Trump,” Stills wrote.

Times staff writer Seema Mehta contributed to this report.