Follow the money fueling the 2020 campaign

The Times’ coverage of the role of money in politics
There are 8 stories.
-
Bernie Sanders’ presidential ambitions have long been fueled by his appeal to small-dollar donors. But in the 2020 campaign, many of his earlier givers have either stayed on the sidelines or given to his Democratic rivals, notably Sen. Elizabeth Warren.More Coverage
-
The “Family Guy” and “American Dad!” creator has given $4.6 million to Democrats, making him one of largest political donors of his generation in Hollywood.
-
Los Angeles County donors have given more than $13 million to the field of Democratic challengers in 2020. Here’s what we know.
-
Data released this week provide the most detailed look yet at who funds the Democratic contenders. We mapped more than 4.5 million donations. Here’s what we found.
-
Democratic dollars are largely split between Kamala Harris, the only major candidate of Indian descent, Tulsi Gabbard and Cory Booker. President Trump brings in more than $1 million.
-
Hollywood’s power players are all in with Democrats’ effort to oust President Trump in 2020, but many are supporting more than one candidate.
-
Mayor Pete challenges Kamala Harris for California cash
-