Hollywood donors handing out cash to multiple 2020 candidates in effort to beat Trump

When former DreamWorks Animation chief Jeffrey Katzenberg agreed to co-host a high-wattage Hollywood fundraiser this week for Joe Biden’s presidential bid, people may have assumed the former vice president was his pick for 2020.

Hollywood’s key fundraiser has donated the maximum allowed, $2,800, to Biden. But he’s given the same to Kamala Harris, and to Pete Buttigieg, and Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand, Amy Klobuchar, Michael Bennet, Beto O’Rourke, Steve Bullock, John Hickenlooper, Julián Castro, Seth Moulton and Jay Inslee, according to campaign finance reports.

Why donate to 14 candidates? Katzenberg “wants to see the process play out,” said Kevin Ryan, a partner at the firm Gonring Spahn and Associates, which advises the Hollywood dealmaker. Katzenberg will support whichever Democrat wins the nomination, Ryan said.

Katzenberg isn’t the only one using this tactic. Hollywood power players are all in with Democrats’ efforts to oust President Trump in 2020, with many donating to the campaigns of at least three contenders. Among those opening their checkbooks early: Rob Reiner, who gave the maximum to Harris, Buttigieg and Biden; producer Stephen Bing, who gave the maximum to Harris, Buttigieg and Marianne Williamson; and actor Bradley Whitford, who gave varying amounts to Booker, Warren, Castro and Buttigieg.

Advertisement

Overall, the entertainment industry has donated more than $2.2 million to Democratic presidential candidates so far this year, according to a Times analysis of filings released this week. During the second quarter, the industry raised more than $1.2 million for the candidates, with a large portion going to Buttigieg, who brought in $402,000. Harris received nearly $280,000, bringing her total raised in the industry to more than $833,000. Biden, who held his first 2020 fundraiser in Hollywood in May, collected about $170,000.

Entertainment executive James Costos, who is co-hosting Biden’s Thursday night Hollywood fundraiser, sent out an email last week stating that he and his husband, interior designer Michael Smith, were supporting several candidates instead of just one. Costos, who also co-hosted Biden’s May event, has given to O’Rourke, Buttigieg, Booker, Klobuchar and Harris.

“We know some people have already picked a candidate, however we have opted to support several, because they each bring a unique voice to the party,” wrote Costos, who was an ambassador to Spain under President Obama.

“At this time, we cannot afford to divide amongst ourselves; there are enough people out there already doing that for us,” he wrote. “Everything we do today to help Democratic presidential candidates get their messages out, brings us closer and closer to regaining leadership in Washington.”

Advertisement

The strategy, particularly from Katzenberg, is notable. He declared support early for Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign and assured Hillary Clinton three years before the 2016 election that he would endorse her. He rallied people in the industry to get behind Clinton, while opposing an effort by United Talent Agent co-president Jay Sures to get Biden in the race.

Then-Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the Academy Awards in 2016 in Hollywood. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Biden has three fundraisers in the area in the next two days. The Thursday event will be held at the Los Angeles home of Sony Motion Picture Group Chairman Tom Rothman and his wife, actress Jessica Harper. Others hosting the event include industry dealmakers Peter Chernin and Amy Pascal, agent Bryan Lourd and Warner Bros. Pictures Group Chairman Toby Emmerich.

Buttigieg is also in town this week for five fundraising events. Two other former Obama ambassadors, Nicole Avant and Colleen Bell, are hosting a lunch for the South Bend, Ind., mayor, who surprised many by rising rapidly in the crowded field.

Booker, a senator from New Jersey who has been collecting Hollywood cash since he was the mayor of Newark, is back for an event in Santa Monica on Saturday. Co-hosts include his girlfriend, actress Rosario Dawson, as well as Obama’s ambassador to Argentina, Noah Mamet, and actors Matthew Modine, Sophia Bush and Lea Thompson.

Harris has three events planned over the weekend — mostly with bankers and lawyers in the L.A. area. John Emerson, who served as Obama’s ambassador to Germany, is hosting an evening gathering Sunday for the senator from California. Emerson said that he and his wife, Kimberly Marteau Emerson, are fully on board for Harris, but that they will get behind whichever candidate ends up facing Trump.

“She’s certainly off to a great start,” Emerson said of Harris. “There’s a lot of interest and enthusiasm out here.”

Advocacy and communications specialist Lara Bergthold said she sometimes hears comments from people in the entertainment industry like: “Kamala is my gal” or “I’m really doubling down for Pete” — but it’s always with a caveat. “If their favorite candidate can’t make it through, people are saying they’ll support whoever gets the nomination,” Bergthold said.

Advertisement

Emerson noted that previous primaries — such as Ted Kennedy versus President Carter in 1980 and Obama versus Clinton in 2008 — sharply divided the Democrats in the entertainment industry. Emerson, who served as an advisor in Bill Clinton’s White House, supported Hillary Clinton. After Obama won the primary, Emerson worked to smooth over the hard feelings on L.A.'s Westside. It was not an easy task, he said.

But this time, Emerson said, “there’s a lot of goodwill.”

The only hard feelings in Hollywood, these days, are mostly directed at Trump.