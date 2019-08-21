U.S. budget deficit set to top $1 trillion in 2020, two years sooner than expected

The U.S. budget deficit is set to widen to $1 trillion by fiscal year 2020, two years sooner than previously estimated, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

The deficit will expand faster than forecast after recent legislation raised spending levels, according to the the nonpartisan group’s annual budget outlook released Wednesday. That effect was somewhat moderated by the expectation of lower interest rates, which reduces borrowing costs.

It would be the first time the deficit exceeded the $1 trillion mark since 2012, as the economy was recovering from the financial crisis. The deficit breaching that threshold would come as President Trump runs for reelection.

Expanding economy

Economic growth is expected to expand at a 2.3% pace in the fourth quarter this year, followed by 2.1% next year, the CBO said, up from the agency’s prior estimate of 1.7%. After that, growth will slow to about 1.8% through 2029, the CBO said.

“Partially offsetting the budgetary effects of new legislation are revisions to our economic forecast, which pushed down deficit projections,” CBO Director Phillip Swagel said in a statement.

Economists are increasingly warning that a recession may be on the horizon, with a key segment of the so-called yield curve on U.S.Treasury notes briefly inverting last week, a rare occurrence that has historically presaged a recession. The odds of a U.S. downturn in the next 12 months rose to 35% in Bloomberg’s August survey of economists, from 31% forecast previously.

Debt strains

The growing U.S. debt load could add to strains on the economy, now in its longest expansion on record. It’s a troubling factor amid Trump’s ongoing trade war with China that’s delaying some investment, an increasingly gloomy consumer and slowing global growth.

“The nation’s fiscal outlook is challenging,” Swagel said in the statement. “Federal debt, which is already high by historical standards, is on an unsustainable course, projected to rise even higher after 2029 because of the aging of the population, growth in per capita spending on healthcare and rising interest costs.”

$1-trillion deficit

The budget deficit will widen to $1.01 trillion over the 12 months through 2020, from an expected $960 billion this year. The CBO had said in January that the shortfall would come in at around $890 billion next year and wouldn’t top $1 trillion until fiscal 2022.

As a share of GDP, the deficit is forecast to increase to 4.6% next year from 4.5% this year.

The deficit has expanded under Trump amid the Republicans‘ $1.5-trillion tax cut package, increased federal spending and an aging population that’s boosting the cost of social programs like Medicare. Trump said recently “a lot of people” would like a cut in payroll taxes and he’s floated the idea of a capital gains tax break as his administration examines ways to juice the economy.

The U.S. last ran a deficit bigger than $1 trillion between 2009 and 2012, when President Obama ran a large deficit to finance a bailout for the financial markets and a stimulus plan to yank the country out of the financial crisis.