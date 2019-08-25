Trump voices ‘second thoughts’ about escalating trade war with China

President Trump did something unusual Sunday morning at the outset of the G-7 meetings — he publicly expressed regret about a decision.

During a breakfast meeting with new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Trump voiced his typical confidence about new trade deals and bragged about the state of the U.S. economy.

But when asked if he had any second thoughts about ratcheting up tariffs against China as part of a trade war that is unsettling global markets, Trump answered — surprisingly, although causally — in the affirmative, even after the question was asked a second time to make sure that he’d heard it clearly.

“Yeah, sure, why not?” he said. “Might as well. Might as well. I have second thoughts about everything.”

Advertisement

Trump went on to say that he has “no plans” for now to declare a national economic emergency that might allow him to punish U.S. companies that ignore his demand that they stop doing business in China. He also said he hasn’t ruled out doing so if the situation deteriorates further.

“If I want, I could declare a national emergency,” he said. “I think when they steal and take out intellectual property theft — anywhere from $300 billion to $500 billion a year — and when we have a total loss of almost a trillion dollars a year, for many years this has been going on. And in many ways that’s an emergency.”

On Friday, in a belligerent series of tweets that caused the stock market to nosedive, Trump “ordered” U.S. companies to start pulling operations out of China.

“Actually we’re getting along very well with China right now,” Trump said. “We’re talking. I think they want to make a deal much more than I do.”

Advertisement

Trump also said that G-7 allies have yet to pressure him to relent in his trade war. But a moment later, Johnson, with whom Trump has a warm relationship, gently did exactly that.

“Just to register the sheeplike note of our view on the trade war: We’re in favor of trade peace on the whole,” Johnson said. “We think that on the whole, the U.K. has profited massively in the last 200 years from free trade, and that’s what we want to see. So, that’s what we’re keen to see. We don’t like tariffs on the whole.”

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham later attempted to clean up Trump’s comments about “second thoughts” on the trade war with China.

“His answer has been greatly misinterpreted,” she said in a statement. “President Trump responded in the affirmative — because he regrets not raising the tariffs higher.”

President Trump leans in his chair during a meeting with other world leaders at the G7 summit in France on Aug. 25. (Andrew Harnik / AP)

In Trump’s first face to face meeting with Johnson since his election as prime minister in July, he praised the pro-Brexit leader as “the right man for the job” of finally engineering the U.K.'s separation from the European Union.

“I’ve been saying that for a long time,” Trump said of Johnson, before a dig at former prime minster Theresa May. “Didn’t make your predecessor very happy, but I’ve been saying that for a long time.”

Trump and Johnson also expressed confidence about a U.S.-U.K. trade deal coming together in the near future.

Advertisement

Other aspects of the summit have not gone as smoothly even though Trump criticized the media for reporting on tensions with other world leaders.

“Such False and Inaccurate reporting thus far on the G-7,” he tweeted. “The Fake News knows this but they can’t help themselves!”

Yet rifts remained evident.

During a meeting with Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said North Korea’s continuing missile tests were a clear violation of United Nations resolutions.

Trump said he was “not happy” about the tests, but he wouldn’t go as far as Abe.

“I can understand how the prime minister of Japan feels,” he said about short-range missiles that can’t reach the United States but threaten Japan. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had made a “personal” commitment to him not to test long-range missiles that potentially could hit the U.S., but hadn’t said anything about short-range, Trump said.

“A lot of people are testing those missiles; not just him,” Trump said. “A lot of people are testing those missiles. We’re in the world of missiles, folks, whether you like it or not.”

Trump has also pushed to readmit Russia into the annual summit, turning the G-7 back into the G-8. Russia was kicked out in 2014 after its military took over Crimea, which was part of Ukraine.

Advertisement

“We have a number of people who would like to see Russia back,” he said during the meeting with Abe. “I think it would be advantageous to many things in the world, I think it would be a positive. Other people agree with me, and it’s something that we’re discussing.”

However, Trump seemed to inch away from his original push — “maybe we’ll just leave it the way it is,” he said — and he declined to say which other leaders agreed with him. Several European leaders have publicly opposed the idea, and none have publicly supported it.

“I could, but I don’t think it’s necessary,” he said.

Stokols reported from Biarritz and Megerian from Washington.