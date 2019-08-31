Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Politics

Justice Ginsburg reports she’s ‘very well’ following cancer

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg during an appearance at the University at Buffalo on Monday in Buffalo, N.Y.
(Jeffrey T. Barnes / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Aug. 31, 2019
12:01 PM
WASHINGTON — 

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she’s on her way to being “very well” following radiation treatment for cancer.

The 86-year-old justice was speaking Saturday at the Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington. The event came a little over a week after Ginsburg disclosed that she had completed three weeks of outpatient radiation therapy for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas.

It was the fourth time since 1999 that Ginsburg has been treated for cancer. In announcing the news, the Supreme Court said in a statement that after the treatment there was “no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body.”

Ginsburg was treated for colorectal cancer in 1999, pancreatic cancer in 2009 and had lung cancer surgery in December.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
