Kate Middleton has completed cancer treatment, will return to light public duties

Catherine, Princess of Wales, says she has “completed her chemotherapy treatment” and plans to undertake light engagements through the end of the year.

The 42-year-old British royal, who revealed in March that she had a form of cancer, shared the update in a personal video on Monday that featured several candid moments with her husband, Prince William, and their three children, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte. Catherine, formerly Kate Middleton, said that the last nine months have been “scary” and “incredibly tough for us as a family.” However, she said that she is now “feeling well.”

“Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes,” she said. “I am, however, looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.”

The video, which played as a cinematic reel featuring the royal family, was filmed last month by Will Warr while the royals were in Norfolk, Kensington Palace said.

This is a developing story.