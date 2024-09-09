Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Kate Middleton has completed cancer treatment, will return to light public duties

Catherine, Princess of Wales, smiling
Catherine, Princess of Wales, shared a positive update on her cancer journey in a video Monday.
(Frank Augstein / Associated Press)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Share via

Catherine, Princess of Wales, says she has “completed her chemotherapy treatment” and plans to undertake light engagements through the end of the year.

The 42-year-old British royal, who revealed in March that she had a form of cancer, shared the update in a personal video on Monday that featured several candid moments with her husband, Prince William, and their three children, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte. Catherine, formerly Kate Middleton, said that the last nine months have been “scary” and “incredibly tough for us as a family.” However, she said that she is now “feeling well.”

“Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes,” she said. “I am, however, looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.”

Advertisement

The video, which played as a cinematic reel featuring the royal family, was filmed last month by Will Warr while the royals were in Norfolk, Kensington Palace said.

This is a developing story.

More to Read

Entertainment & ArtsBreaking News
Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers breaking entertainment news, trending culture topics, celebrities and their kin for the Fast Break Desk at the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2010 as a MetPro trainee and has reported from homicide scenes, flooded canyons, red carpet premieres and award shows.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement