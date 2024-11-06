Prince William says Kate Middleton’s ‘doing really well’ after cancer treatment

Prince Williams offers an update on his wife, Catherine, Princes of Wales, saying that she is “really well” after revealing her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, is on the up and up in her battle with an undisclosed form of cancer; just ask her husband, Prince William.

William offered an update on his wife’s health Wednesday as he attended the 2024 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony in South Africa, telling Sky News in an interview that the former Kate Middleton is “doing really well.”

“She’s been amazing this whole year. I know she will be really keen to see tonight be a success,” the 42-year-old royal added.

Princess Catherine, 42, revealed in March that she had stepped away from the public eye and royal duties — to much online speculation — after she was diagnosed with cancer. In her video announcement, the princess said she learned of her diagnosis after undergoing “major abdominal surgery” in January. She also explained at the time she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy and hoping to make a full recovery.

She explained in March that her time away from the spotlight not only meant recovering from her surgery but also working with Prince William to explain her health condition to their three children, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte. The princess said they needed to find a “way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.”

Princess Catherine announced in September she had completed her chemotherapy treatment, saying, “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family.”

“Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown,” she said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter). The princess also announced at the time that she would return to her royal engagements, including public appearances.

At his event on Wednesday, Prince William spoke on the negative impacts of the wildlife trade and the “over-exploitation of nature,” and celebrated honorees who he said are helping combat environmental crises.

“What happens over the next five years ... is crucial for the future of life on Earth,” he said. “The urgency is palpable as entire parts of the species chain are being removed. As we look to 2030 and beyond, we have the power and opportunity to change the trajectory.”

Times staff writers Nardine Saad and Malia Mendez contributed to this report.