New York Mayor Bill de Blasio drops out of 2020 presidential race

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday morning that he is ending his presidential campaign.

The mayor, who had announced his campaign seeking the Democratic nomination for president in May, made the announcement on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” show.

“Getting out there, being able to hear people’s concerns, address them with new ideas has been an extraordinary experience,” he said. “But I have to tell you, I feel like I’ve contributed all I can to this primary election and it’s clearly not my time.”

He said he plans to end his campaign, continue his work as mayor and “keep speaking up for working people.”

The mayor had announced his presidential run by heading to the Statue of Liberty, where he said the country is in an “identity crisis” around immigration, which he called “the founding and unifying element of the American experience.”

“We are figuring out who we are,” he said then. “There are American values we need to return to and fight for in order to achieve our greatest potential.”

On his campaign’s first day, he dived into an insult match with President Donald Trump.

Breaking: Bill de Blasio announces he is ending his presidential campaign pic.twitter.com/vL8GcX3xV5 — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) September 20, 2019

The Associated Press contributed to this story.